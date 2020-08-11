Councillor writes to Taoiseach seeking lifting of Laois lockdown

Fine Gael Councillor, Thomasina Connell has penned a letter to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, seeking a more "localised lockdown" for Laois

in the letter the Fine Gael Cllr writes,

"I am requesting that you reconsider the decision made and opt for a more localised lockdown for our County, concentrating on those areas closer to the clusters which have arisen from meat factory COVID outbreaks.

"As you will no doubt be aware, there have been systematic failures in containing the spread of COVID within meat factories in the midlands region over the past number of weeks. This appears to have culminated in the recent spike in cases in Co. Kildare.

"Although Co. Laois has a significant number of people employed in the meat factories in question, in both Counties Kildare and Offaly, there have been far lower numbers of cases in Co. Laois which would suggest that a localised lockdown will suffice.

"I am also requesting that additional financial supports for affected businesses in Co. Laois be made available as a matter of urgency, together with a campaign throughout the Midlands Region in Marketing and Advertising so that once this period of lockdown has been put behind us, that we can welcome visitors and assure them that Co. Laois is a safe place to visit.

"I would also like to point out that the businesses most affected by this lockdown were given absolutely no notice. Many restaurants and gastropubs had only reopened a few weeks ago and were getting back on their feet. I am told most had purchased fresh produce for a very busy weekend, which thereafter went to waste at a significant cost.

"In summary, the regulations imposed on Co. Laois are completely unfair to both the people in our communities and our businesses who have complied with all necessary COVID Regulations but are now being punished for circumstances outside of their control.

"I await hearing from you with your proposals on a fairer solution to this crisis."