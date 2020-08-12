Laois not happy after national media gets it wrong on meat factory location

A national newspaper has mistakenly claimed that a Covid-19 outbreak has taken place in Laois.

An online story in the Irish examiner says that the meat factory is in Timahoe, Laois, instead of its actual location of Timahoe in Kildare.

Laois people are faced with restrictions despite having no outbreaks in meat factories in the county, and hopes remain it may be taken out of the zone if cases remain low here.

The replies have been swift on social media to ask them to correct the story.

Laois Tourism has informed the paper that our Timahoe does however have a very fine round tower.

Someone else has kindly shown them a map.

Former Laois senator and journalist John Whelan tweeted this.