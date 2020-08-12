Graphs of Covid-19 surge in Laois, Offaly, Kildare say it all

With new cases of Covid-19 dwindling in Laois in recent days, and the lack of a meat factory outbreak in the county, the call is getting louder to ask why we are included in the new restrictions, with Offaly and Kildare.

We decided to look and compare other counties with Laois, on the Government's statistics website, called Geohive, see it here.

The graphs show the rise of Covid-19 cases per county since the start of the pandemic here, last March.

The results are startling.

While counties Dublin (12,624 cases) and Cork (1,585 cases) have the highest overall number of cases since the start, the cases have clearly levelled off. Likewise Louth, a county smaller than Laois but with 799 cases.

In contrast the recent climb of cases in Laois, Offaly and Kildare is easy to see.

Since the spike hit Laois in late July, cases that had slowly climbed to 271, shot up in a fortnight by another 70.

So hold tight, and continue doing what we are doing to level it off.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health asked the whole country yesterday to keep focused on protecting each other so we can get schools reopened.

“The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing COVID-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.”

“We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-COVID health services and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the COVID Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”