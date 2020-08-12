LATEST - No new cases in Laois as Midlands restrictions continue

There are no new cases of Covid-19 notified in Laois as the government continues a two week lockdown of Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

The total for Laois remains at 341 cases.

There were 40 new cases confirmed today, Wednesday August 12, notified to the HPSC.

12 cases are in Dublin, 11 in Kildare and 7 in Offaly. The rest of the cases are in Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wicklow.

There has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health warned against complacancy.

“When NPHET tracks and analyses COVID-19’s progression in Ireland, we take into account much more than daily figures. Although today’s number is positive relative to what we saw last weekend, we remain concerned about both the number of cases that are being reported and their distribution across the country.

"The five day average for reported cases nationally is now at 75 per day. Even when we exclude Kildare, Laois and Offaly from this, it remains significantly elevated for the rest of the country at 31 per day - it is worth recalling that in late June, the five day average for cases reported was less than 10. In light of this, I ask people to continue to hold firm and continue to closely follow public health advice," he said.

The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately.