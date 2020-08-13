Gardai carry out almost 400 checkpoints as part of lockdown of three counties

Gardai carried out almost 400 checkpoints in locked down counties last weekend as part of the restarted Operation Fanacht.

At midnight on Friday, August 7, following the announcement by An Taoiseach of Certain Temporary Restrictions, in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, gardai recommenced Operation ‘Fanacht’, a regional policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with travel restrictions.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 8 and 9, there were a total of 374 checkpoints conducted in Kildare, Laois/Offaly and all surrounding Divisions (Meath, Westmeath, Roscommon/Longford, Galway, Tipperary, Kilkenny/Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford).

Of these, 172 were in Kildare and Laois/Offaly Divisions, the remaining 202 were conducted in the other surrounding Divisions.