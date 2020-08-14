Extra funding for Laois, Offaly and Kildare expected to be announced today

Extra funding is expected to be announced today for Laois, Offaly and Kildare to counteract the economic effects of the two week Covid-19 restrictions they are under.

The funding is understood to include €1 million to Fáilte Ireland to promote the counties for tourism in the future.

It will also be a boosted version of the Restart grant available to businesses forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions. Grants of up to €5,000 will be offered to businesses affected.

