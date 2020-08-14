LATEST - New Covid-19 case in Laois as count rises across 13 Irish counties

There is at least one new case of Covid-19 notified in Laois this Friday evening, but many more counties are experiencing a rise in cases.

The total for Laois has now reached 345 cases, in county breakdown figures given on Ireland's Covid-19 Geohive website.

There were 67 new cases in Ireland confirmed today, Friday August 14.

18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

There is now a total of 26,995* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, maintaining a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland so far.

The total number of cases in Offaly now stands at 594, in the county breakdown report, which refers to cases counted two days ago and may now be higher.

Kildare now has 1,896.

Carlow has 197.

Tipperary has 548, but that total will rise given today's news of an outbreak at a mushroom growing facility.

Kilkenny has 367 cases to date.

Westmeath has 682.

Dublin now has 12,660 cases.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; "We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.”

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.”

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."

The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately.