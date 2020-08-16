LATEST : National restrictions could be on the way after 66 more cases of Covid-19

There has been a small rise in Covid-19 cases in Laois reported this Sunday August 17, but the recent dramatic rise across Ireland may force tighter recommendations.

There are now 355 confirmed cases in Laois, up by 10 since Friday.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 15th August, the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

21 are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are spread between 11 counties including Laois and Offaly, with individual numbers not given.

The other counties are Clare, Donegal, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow.

Of the cases notified today;

34 are men / 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

12 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

3 cases have been identified as community transmission

The remainder of these cases are still under investigation



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Monday and discuss the rising cases, and may make a recommendation to Government.

Dr Ronan Glynn is Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools.”

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.”

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that COVID-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”