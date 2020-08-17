LATEST: Another 56 Covid-19 cases as Ireland awaits NPHET recommendations

There have been another 56 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland this Monday evening, August 17.

There are no new deaths again this evening.

There is at least one new case in Laois.

There is now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The death toll stays at 1,774.

Of the cases notified today;

29 are men / 27 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

26 in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government.