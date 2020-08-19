LATEST: Two more deaths from Covid-19 as public urged to stay apart

There are two more deaths in Ireland of people with Covid-19, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed.

There has now been a total of 1,775* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

*That figure has not changed because two previous deaths were denotified as being related to the virus.

There are another 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, notified to the HPSC as of midnight Tuesday 18th August,

There is now a total of 27,547** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, and at least one more in Laois, which is listed as now having 362 cases in the government's statistics website Geohive hub here.

**The total has dropped by four today becuase six cases were denotified.

Of the cases notified today; 24 are men / 29 are women. 67% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission.

There are 19 in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 22 cases are divided between 13 counties, including Laois, Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said we must cut down the number of people meeting together.

“To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from COVID-19.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.