LATEST: New Covid-19 cases in Laois confirmed

At least one more new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed by the H this Wednesday evening, August 19.

Of the 54 new cases announced for Ireland, most of them are in Dublin at 19, then eight more in Kildare and five in Tipperary.

Laois is among 13 more counties sharing another 22 cases, with each one not yet listed individually. The other counties with cases are Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

The new cases are a drop from yesterday's figure of 190.

The most recent county breakdown refers to figures two nights ago.

In those:

Laois has 362 cases.

Offaly: 601

Kildare: 2,034

Carlow: 204

Tipperary: 565

Kilkenny: 372

Dublin: 12,760

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from COVID-19.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”