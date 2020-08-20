LATEST: No new Covid-19 cases in Laois reported today

Laois is not among the 17 counties in Ireland with new cases of Covid=19 this Thursday evening, August 20.

The county also had just one case confirmed yesterday, as hopes grow that the lifting of restrictions will go ahead as planned at midnight this coming Sunday, at least for Laois.

However the rest of the country continues to see a big rise in cases today, with 136 new cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has stated that one more person with Covid-19 has died, bringing the total Covid-19 related deaths to 1,776 in Ireland so far.

There is now a total of 27,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

54 are men / 81 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

57 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission



51 of the new cases are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow.

The most recent county breakdown of figures refers to two nights ago.

In those:

Laois has 363 cases up one from the previous day.

Offaly: 602 up one.

Kildare: 2,084 up by 50 from the previous day.

Carlow: 208 up four.

Tipperary: 603 up by 38 cases.

Kilkenny: 376 up by four.

Dublin: 12,809 up by 49 cases from the previous day.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the core message from NPHET this week is to limit your social networks.

"Stick to a limit of 6 people from no more than 3 households indoors, and 15 people outdoors. Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn’t feel safe. Remember that the virus wants large groups to gather together in order to spread. Do not give it the opportunity. We can continue to suppress this disease in Ireland by working together and staying apart.”

Ireland's R-number is now at or above 1.2, meaning that every infected person is spreading it to more than one other person. Professor Philip Nolan is Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

“There are two concerns now, the number of new cases per day remains high and the pattern has changed from large outbreaks in specific settings to much smaller outbreaks widely distributed across the country. The measures announced this week, asking us to stay apart, aim to suppress COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain is Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead with the HSE.

“Playing our part includes presenting for testing when required. This includes one initial test and a follow up test within seven days. By fulfilling this testing cycle you reduce the threat of asymptomatic transmission and help to control the spread of the disease.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.