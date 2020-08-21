LATEST: 79 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as Laois released from restrictions

There are another 79 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland confirmed as Ireland heads into the final weekend before schools reopen.

There is at least one more new case in Laois.

There have been no more deaths reported today, leaving the total deaths at 1,776.

As of midnight Thursday 20th August, the HPSC has been notified of 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 43 are in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are spread over nine counties including Laois, Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

39 are men / 40 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

30 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

21 cases have been identified as community transmission





Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has thanked the people of Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives. The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice.

"I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2m distance from each other and wear a facecovering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.