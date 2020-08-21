LATEST: At least one new Covid-19 case in Laois reported today

Laois is among 13 counties in Ireland with new cases of Covid-19 this Friday evening, August 21.

The total number is now at 364 cases. There were no new cases yesterday and just one the day before in Laois.

Meanwhile a sigh of relief is being breathed countywide with the lifting of local restrictions to take effect immediately this evening. Offaly is also lifted from the measures, but Kildare is not. Read more here.

There are 79 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, but no new deaths.

There is now a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

39 are men / 40 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

30 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

21 cases have been identified as community transmission

43 are in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

The most recent county breakdown of figures refers to two nights ago.

In those:

Laois has 364 cases up one from the previous day.

Offaly: 605 up three.

Kildare: 2,116 up by 32 from the previous day.

Carlow: 216 up by eight.

Tipperary: 620 up by 17 cases.

Kilkenny: 387 up by 11.

Dublin: 12,871 up by 62 cases from the previous day.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has thanked the three counties that had been restricted.

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives. The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.

As Ireland starts the last weekend before kids return to school, the message is to protect each other.

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice. I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2m distance from each other and wear a facecovering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.