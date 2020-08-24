LATEST: Three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois

Laois is among 16 counties in Ireland with new cases of Covid-19 this Monday evening, August 24.

The total number is now at 373 cases, up from 370 reported yesterday. That figure is given in the county breakdown and refers to last Saturday evening.

There are 147 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, but no new deaths. Half of the new cases are in Dublin.

There is now a total of 28,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

73 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford.

The most recent county breakdown of figures refers to two nights ago.

In those:

Laois has 373 cases up three from the previous day.

Offaly: 607.

Kildare: 2,174.

Carlow: 220.

Tipperary: 637.

Kilkenny: 394.

Dublin: 13,007.

The HSE and Department of Health say children do not commonly spread the virus. Read more here.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.