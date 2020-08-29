LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois

Laois is among 16 counties in Ireland with new cases of Covid-19 this Saturday evening, August 29.

There are 142 new cases in Ireland.

Laois is counted among 10 counties with 21 cases between them, but the majority of the cases are in Dublin with 59, Kildare with 20, Donegal and Limerick with 14 each, Wexford with eight and Tipperary with six.

The remaining 21 cases are confirmed to be located in Laois, Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

As of midnight Friday 28th August, the HPSC has been notified of 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 28,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, exactly six months today since Ireland got it's first case.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today;

74 are men / 66 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The most recent county breakdown of figures refers to two nights ago.

In those:

Laois has 382 cases.

Offaly: 622.

Kildare: 2,223.

Carlow: 243.

Tipperary: 691.

Kilkenny: 398.

Dublin: 13,272.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.

Dr. Ronan Glynn is Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“Today marks 6 months since our first case of COVID-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again. But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.