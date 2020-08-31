LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois this Monday

Laois is among 12 counties in Ireland with new cases of Covid-19 this Monday evening, August 31.

There are 53 new cases in Ireland reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

25 cases are in Dublin, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 17 cases are located in Laois, Kildare, Longford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath.

There is now a total of 28,811* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, as is the case for nine days now. The number of deaths remains at 1,777.

Of the cases notified today;

74 are men / 66 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The most recent county breakdown of figures refers to two nights ago.

In those:

Laois has 383 cases.

Offaly: 623.

Kildare: 2,247.

Carlow: 246.

Tipperary: 696.

Kilkenny: 400.

Dublin: 13,352.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.

Laois GP Dr Sumi Dunne spoke at the HSE press conference advising parents when to keep sick children at home.

“We are aware that this is an anxious time for parents and guardians. GPs across the country are here to support them. If you feel your child is unwell, outside of a blocked/runny nose and seasonal sneezing, please do not send them into school. Keep them at home, restrict your movements and make contact with your GP.”

kildare has been lifted out of it's localised restrictions, a week after Laois and Offaly.

The people of Laois were thanked along with Kildare and Offaly for their forebearance and effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This evening, I want to recognise the very significant impact of the measures on individuals, communities and businesses in Kildare over the past three weeks. The improvement in the epidemiological situation there is a testament to the willingness of everyone to adhere to the public health guidance and measures implemented.

“At a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today, NPHET thanked people in Kildare – and in Laois and Offaly previously – for their forbearance and noted that their actions are a demonstration, and a further reminder, of what can be achieved through collective action as we continue to strike a balance between living our lives and behaving in a way that protects one another.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said; “As we continue through the school year, we expect cases and these will be responded to rapidly, tailored to that outbreak and led by public health doctors. These public health doctors will communicate with school staff and parents as indicated.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said; “We can all support parents and school children in our communities by following public health advice. We all have a responsibility to keep our schools open by applying this advice to our daily lives. Remember the key protective behaviours, regular hand washing, physical distance, wearing face coverings where appropriate, reduce your social contacts, know the symptoms and know when to isolate.”