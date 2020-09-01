UPDATE: Covid-19 tests at major Sisk construction site in Laois

Covid-19 test results have returned negative on 11 workers at a major Sisk construction site in Laois.

The staff were tested after a worker on-site confirmed he had tested positive for the virus.

There are 400 workers on the huge site to construct the €130 million Glanbia Cheese EU factory in the J17 National Enterprise Park in Togher, Portlaoise.

“He was at work while awaiting test results and as soon as we were informed of this and the positive test results the procedures to self-isolate him and his close contacts began immediately,” a Sisk spokesperson said.

The site stayed open and work is ongoing to complete a massive €130 million factory later this year which will make mozzerella cheese for pizzas.

The site is the responsibility of John Sisk & Son, while Glanbia say there is minimal contact between their staff onsite and the construction staff. Both companies say a Covid-19 Site Protection Plan is in place on site.

Read full story in today's Leinster Express, out in shops now.