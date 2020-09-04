LATEST: More new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois this Friday

There are more cases of Covid-19 confirmed for Laois this Friday, September 4 on what should have been Electric Picnic weekend in the county.

The Department of Health has today been notified of 98 additional cases of Covid-19 but no further deaths.

There is a small number of new cases in Laois, according to the data released at 6pm, with no breakdown given as the number is so small.

Nineteen counties in Ireland have new cases.

There are 24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

There is now a total of 29,303* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of deaths remains at 1,777.

The age range continues to get older in the recent new cases, with 44% over the age of 45 years.

Of the cases notified today; 48 are men / 50 are women. 66% are under 45 years of age. 42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 9 cases have been identified as community transmission

The most recent figures (based on Wednesday night) puts Laois at 387 cases, up by three in the past two days.

Offaly: 629 up four in the past two days.

Kildare: 2,280 up by eight.

Carlow: 251 up by four.

Tipperary: 719 up by five.

Kilkenny: 407 up by three.

Dublin: 13,587 up by 104 in the past two days.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than 6 visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from COVID-19.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.