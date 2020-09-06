LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Laois confirmed this Sunday

There are more cases of Covid-19 confirmed for Laois this Sunday, September 6.

There are another 138 new cases across Ireland confirmed in today's daily report from the Department of Health.

This weekend has seen the biggest case increase in some months, after 231 were confirmed on Saturday, making it 369 cases added over the weekend.

Today again has a total of 21 counties with new cases, with Dublin again accounting for about half of them.

The Department of Health has today been notified of 138 additional cases of Covid-19 but again no further deaths.

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of new cases in Laois, according to the data released at 5.30pm, with no breakdown given as the number is so small.

There are 68 in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath

The number of deaths remains at 1,777.

Of the cases notified today; 59 are men / 79 are women. 67% are under 45 years of age.

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission

The most recent figures (based on Friday night) puts Laois at 392 cases, up by five in the past two days.

Offaly: 641 up 12 in the past two days.

Kildare: 2,311 up by 31.

Carlow: 254 up by three.

Tipperary: 726 up by seven.

Kilkenny: 413 up by six.

Dublin: 13,744 up by 157 in the past two days.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Download the Covid-19 tracker app here.