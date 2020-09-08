LATEST: Dublin drives big jump in Ireland's Covid-19 pandemic as Laois stable

The incidence of Covid-19 has jumped by 307 with Dublin the worst hit of several counties where the virus is spreading and has now passed the 30,000 milestone while there has been one more death in Ireland.

While there are no cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois this Tuesday, September 8, the latest statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reveals a resurgence in nearby Dublin and a continued rise in neighbouring counties.

NPHET says there have been 182 new cases in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

There was one further death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) bringing the total to 1,778 COVID-19 related fatalities in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, September 8, the HPSC said there is now a total of 30,080* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case but

72 cases have been identified as community transmission which means the source of infection was not possible to confirm.

The figures also show that 160 are men / 146 are women while nearly three quarters are under 45 years of age.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, highlight Dublin and community transmission.

“182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly,” he said.

The most recent county by county figures are two days behind the daily figures. As of Sunday, September 6, there were 396 confirmed cases in Laois recorded since last February.

The totals and changes on Sunday for neighbouring counties was as follows:

Offaly: 648 up four.

Kildare: 2,320 no change.

Carlow: 255 no change.

Tipperary: 730 up two.

Kilkenny: 416 no change.

Dublin: 13,868 up by 56.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

