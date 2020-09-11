2,100 new infections in three weeks confirm Covid-19 spike in Ireland

Covid-19 reemergence nationally but especially in Dublin, Kildare and Limerick and in particular among young people is confirmed in new official figures.

The Central Statistics Office published Series 11 of its COVID-19 Insight Bulletins on pandemic deaths and cases in Ireland. The findings cover the period up to September 4.

It outlines the key findings as follows:

- Dublin, Kildare and Limerick made up 64% of all new cases; 497 cases, for the week ended 04 September.

- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is below 10 for the last 10 weeks.

- The number of weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases is more than 700 cases in each of the last three weeks up to the week ending 04 September.

- The median age of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was 32 years old for the week ending 04 September

- The week ending up to and including 04 September was the second consecutive week that every county has recorded a new case

- The week ending up to and including 04 September was the third consecutive week that Dublin had more than 300 weekly cases

- This is the fourth week in a row that Tipperary has recorded more than 10 new cases, the fifth such week for Meath and Cork, the sixth for Wexford and Limerick and the tenth for Kildare

- It is the seventeenth week in a row that Longford has recorded less than 10 new cases, and the sixteenth such week for Mayo and Westmeath

- Women and those aged between 25-44 continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases

- More than half (54%) of confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak

- For the week ended 04 September, 53% of cases associated with outbreaks are male, 69% are under 44 years old and 49% were located in private houses

- In the last 10 weeks, 11% of cases have been in the 0 – 14 age group and 21% in the 15 – 24 age group

- Health care workers make up 11% of all new cases in the last 10 weeks

This is the eleventh publication in our new series of information bulletins produced by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), that aim to provide insights into those who have either died from or contracted COVID-19, by using data from the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) provided to the CSO by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and data from the HSE’s Covid Care Tracker (CCT) system.