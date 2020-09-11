Laois secondary school remains open as Covid-19 case is managed

Dunamase College was open for students to attend for classes on Friday after the confirmation of a Covid-19 case by the school's management on Thursday.

Linda Tynan, Director of Schools that Laois Offaly Education and Training Board, updated the Leinster Express how the situation is being managed at the Portlaoise school.

"Dunamase College is open and continuing in operation. In line with the Return to School protocols, close contacts have been requested to stay at home where remote lessons and support will be provided using online systems.

"HSE guidance has been followed and close contacts, as identified by the HSE, will be restricting their movements up to and including September 18," she said.

The director added that the multi-denominational school has 27 staff and 320 students. For confidentiality reasons, management has declined to say if a confirmed case involves a teacher or student.