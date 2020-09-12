LATEST: Five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois

Five new cases of Covid-19 in Laois have been confirmed this Saturday evening, September 12.

The most up to date figures now put Laois as having 408 cases.

There were 159 new cases nationally and two deaths confirmed in today's daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), as reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There are new cases in 24 out of the 26 counties in Ireland as the virus increases in numbers.

There has now been a total of 1,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 30,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases, over half, 75 are in Dublin as the capital faces possible extra restrictions.

Ten were in Louth, 6 in Cork, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Meath, 5 in Laois, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

70 are men / 89 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has urged people in Dublin to reconsider weekend gettogethers.

“47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”

The county by county figures published on Thursday are two days behind today's numbers. They show the following for Laois and neighbouring counties.

Laois 409 - up six.

Offaly 660 - up two.

Kildare 2,363 - up three.

Kilkenny 427 - up two.

Carlow 256 - up one.

Tipperary 739 - up one.

Dublin 14,326 - up 120.

