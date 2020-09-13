Gardaí upping police patrols in Dublin to help stem the spread of Covid-19

Gardaí say they are to increases high visibility patrols in Dublin in response to reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in the capital.

A statement said the increased policing will see high visibility patrols by gardaí on foot, in car and on bike throughout the county to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups.

John Twomey is Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security.

"There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines to date. We want to thank the public for this.

"However, as the Acting CMO has said, in Dublin we are now entering a critical phase. As a result, we will have a high visibility presence throughout Dublin to support the public health guidelines and regulations.

"It is vital that people living in, working in and visiting Dublin limit their social interactions, maintain social distancing, wear face masks in shops and on public transport, and not gather in groups larger than outlined in the public health advice.

"We know the considerable sacrifices people have made during the last six months, but individually and collectively we must continue to do all we can to protect our families, friends and neighbours.

"Throughout the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen members of An Garda Síochána engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce. That approach continues.

"I would also like to re-iterate that An Garda Síochána continues to be here for anyone who feels vulnerable or isolated at this time. If you need help or assistance, please call your local Garda station. We are here to help and support you,” he said.

The gardaí said they wanted to make clear that this policing plan does not include the re-introduction of Operation Fanacht as there are no travel restrictions in place at this time.