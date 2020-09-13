More new cases in Laois as Covid-19 daily incidence continues to run into the hundreds

Ireland's daily incidence of Covid-19 continues to run into the hundreds according to the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Laois is again one of the counties to feature in the daily figures now being published by NPHET.

In its daily statement issued on Sunday, September 13, NPHET said that as of midnight Saturday, September 12, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings to 30,985 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since February.

The HSPC also confirmed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

129 are men / 123 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

61% of the new cases are in Dublin

156 in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The daily figures show that more than 71,000 tests were carried out in the last seven days. There are 54 confirmed case in hospital and 10 in ICU.

County by county figures are published two days behind the daily figures. The following was the breakdown for Laois and neighbouring counties as midnight on Friday, September 11.

Laois 413 - up five.

Offaly 664 - up four.

Kildare 2,362 - up five.

Tipperary 740 - up one.

Carlow 257 - up one.

Kilkenny 428 - up one.

Dublin 14,440 - up 114.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.