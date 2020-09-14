Covid-19 case confirmed at Laois hospital by HSE

A patient received treatment at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise over the weekend after testing positive for the virus according to the HSE's daily update on cases of the virus in Irish hospitals.

The HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Update shows that the patient was confirmed as testing positive on Friday, September 11. The update published on Saturday confirmed this and also revealed two suspected cases had been admitted.

Fortunately, neither the patients who are confirmed or suspected cases are being treated at the hospital's ICU.

Saturday's report also shows that there are just six free beds in Portlaoise hospital and only one spare critical care bed.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Tullamore, Naas as well as St James's and Tallagh in Dublin.

The daily update shows that Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore had four confirmed Covid-19 cases and one patient suspected of having the virus. Naas General had one confirmed case on Saturday and four suspected infections.

None of the patients involved was being treated in ICU departments.

Tallaght Hospital had five confirmed cases and five suspected cases - three of its confirmed cases are in ICU. St James's had two confirmed cases with one in ICU. Of its four suspected cases, two are in ICU.

Nationally there were 54 confirmed cases in hospital on Saturday evening and 89 suspected cases by the end of the day.

All of the nine cases in ICU are ventilated while one of the eight suspected Covid-19 cases in ICU is on a ventilator.