What is in Ireland's new five-level Covid-19 pandemic management plan?

The Government says the new Covid-19 five-level plan is aimed at managing risk and repairing damage caused the pandemic in Ireland.

Launched on Tuesday, September 15 the framework called Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19 replaces the previous roadmap out of the pandemic.

All of the five levels involve restrictions while Level five includes a return to lockdown.

The Government says the plan will help people to go about our daily lives as much as possible while managing the behaviour of the virus.

"Ireland is moving from a short-term emergency response approach to a medium-term approach to managing risk and repairing the damage that COVID-19 has inflicted on society.

"The Framework for Restrictive Measures will help us to go about our daily lives as much as possible while managing the behaviour of the virus," says the introduction to the framework.

The Government says lower levels will be activated when there is low incidence of the disease, with isolated outbreaks, low community transmission. The higher levels will be used to deal with higher incidences of the disease.

The Government says it will be possible for different regions and counties to be at a different level to the national level, depending on the incidence of the virus in that particular region or county.

At all times the Government says the priority guiding the plan will be to keep schools open, while keeping people safe and protecting the resilience of economy and communities.

Level 1

The Government does not summarise what this level involves but restrictions will apply to many aspects of day to day life as well as special events and public gatherings.

Level 2

Summary

At Level 2, the majority of areas of economy and society, for example: schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms, are open.

The priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the workforce.

Sporting activities can continue, but with a higher level of restriction.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to limit the number of people you meet at this level.

Level 3

Summary

The priority at Level 3 is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the work force. This means that a number of services will be moved online, some businesses will be closed (for example: pubs, museums and other indoor cultural venues). Restaurants will remain open for take away and outdoor dining only.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to reduce the number of people you meet to a minimum and stay in your own region.

Level 4

Summary

The priority at Level 4 is to keep schools and childcare services open, while keeping people safe.

Only businesses and services which are essential will be open. No visitors to private homes or social gatherings will be allowed. All businesses and services will be closed, other than those deemed to be essential.

Level 5

Summary

At Level 5, the public health risk means that you will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within 5 kilometres of your home. There will be no gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.

