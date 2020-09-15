Latest on Covid-19 in Portlaoise shows hospital had no vacant critical care bed

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital continue to treat a patient who has Covid-19 but they have no spare critical care bed, according to the latest HSE report on Covid-19 in hospitals.

The HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Update also shows that the patient, who was confirmed as testing positive on Friday, September 11, has not been admitted to the ICU at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The update was finalised at 8pm on Monday and published on Tuesday morning, shows that Portlaoise was one of just four hospitals nationally not to have a suspected Covid-19 case.

As Covid-19 pressure increases nationally on hospitals, the report that there are no spare critical care beds in Portlaoise. Seriously ill Covid-19 patients can require breathing support on ventilation which can only be delivered in ICU.

There is just one spare critical care bed at each of its sister hospitals in Tullamore and Naas hospitals.

Portlaoise had six vacant general beds. Tullamore had five and Naas had 17.

There were five confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tullamore where there are two suspected cases. Naas General had four suspected cases but no confirmed case.

All three hospitals are part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Tallaght and St James's hospitals in Dublin. Tallaght had nine confirmed and 11 suspected cases on Monday evening. There were four confirmed and seven suspected in St James.

Nationally, the number of patients with Covid in Irish hospitals has risen to 64 while there were 124 suspected cases on Monday evening.

There were 11 confirmed and 10 suspected cases at hospital ICUs. One patient died in ICU while six of the confirmed patients are on ventilators.