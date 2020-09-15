Laois on the Covid-19 radar again as confirmed cases nationally spikes dramatically

Ireland's acting Chief Medical Officer has called for solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus as Laois features again on the daily Covid-19 pandemic figure which reveals a dramatic spike in the number of new cases and more deaths from the diseases.

A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, September 15, been informed that three people with coronavirus have died.

There has now been a total of 1,787 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It was also confirmed that as of midnight Monday, September 14, the HPSC has been notified of 357 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 31,549* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Nearly all counties are represented in the list new cases notified today. Dublin continues to dominate with more than 60% of cases but this is the same proportion of the total has in recent days when the total number of cases was smaller.

218 in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, 9 in Cork, 8 in Kerry, 8 in Limerick, 8 in Meath, 7 in Westmeath, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Roscommon, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary.

The remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

Other features:

185 are men / 172 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

38% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with COVID-19 going forward.”

“Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, the Government launched a 5-Level framework," he said.

He outlined three core messages at the framework's heart.

1. Simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against COVID-19.

2. No single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention.

3. Continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response.

“The basic preventions against the spread of COVID-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them,” he said.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 31,549 confirmed cases reflects this.