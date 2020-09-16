Covid-19 testing passes historic 1 million threshold in Ireland

More than 1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Ireland since the pandemic hit Ireland in February.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show that 1,001,647 had been tested by September 16. The total number of positive tests is

While the target of 100,000 tests a week has not been reached, 77,730 were processed in the past seven days. A total of 12,241 were completed in the in last 24 hours. Health authorities set a target of 15,000 a day early in the pandemic.

The positivity rate in the last seven days is 2.1%. Nearly a quarter of all tests were positive when the virus peaked in April.

Praising all involved in reaching the milestone, HSE CEO Paul Reid said the system would get better.

"We've more plans for improvement to be put in place. A huge credit goes to all teams that are making this happen in our GPs, communities, public health, labs, contact tracers, hospitals & @AmbulanceNAS and many more," he tweeted.