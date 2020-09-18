Covid-19 causes Christmas celebration cancellation seniors in Laois village

The first signs that Christmas in Laois will be a lot different than normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic have emerged in Laois with the cancellation of a special festive event for the elderly.

In a note to the community, Clonaslee social services has announced the cancellation of the Christmas party along with another annual event.

"Coronavirus has made it impossible to have our annual social services outing.

"The Christmas Dinner in the Community Centre has also been cancelled. We hope you all stay safe and please God we look forward to better ties in 2021," said the note to be published in next week's Leinster Express.

Christmas parties for senior citizens are annual landmark celebrations in Laois and all counties where communities go the extra mile to ensure older people can gather with friends to celebrate the season of goodwill.