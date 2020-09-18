Jump in Laois incidence of Covid-19 since the start of September revealed in official figures

Laois has had more than 40 cases of Covid-19 since the start of September which puts it on course to exceed the total for August when the county was placed under tighter restrictions for two weeks.

The latest fourteen-day incidence of the disease shows the disease spreading at nearly twice the rate it was being contracted earlier in the month.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) fortnightly report up to September 17 shows that there were 40 new cases of the diseases in Laois between September 3 and 17.

This equates to a spread of 47.2 per 100,000. This is just over 10 points short of the national spread of 59.1 cases per 100,000.

However, this is a big jump on the start of September when Laois was emerging from the restrictions which slowed the spread, The rate in Laois for the two weeks to September 1 was nearly 25 per 100,000. A total of 21 cases were recorded in Laois from August 19 to September 1.

The rate of spread in Laois is comparable to Westmeath and Longford. It is behind neighbouring Kildare and Offaly but well above Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow.

Laois hit 79 cases in August when restrictions were imposed on the county alongside Offaly and Kildare after a surge in cases. If the rate of spread continues through the rest of September, Laois will exceed the August figure.

The rate of infection is a long way from July when Laois went nearly four weeks without a new case. Meat factory infections caused the spike from late July through August which has yet to be fully suppressed.

Nationally, 2816 new cases have been recorded between September 3 and 17. Of these, 1,539 cases have been reported in Dublin which now has a rate of 114.2 per 100,000.