Laois on the Covid-19 map again as hundreds more people contract the virus which claims more lives in Ireland

Laois is on the list for new Covid-19 cases yet again as the number of new cases continues to run into the hundreds with more people losing their lives to the disease, according to the latest official figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

As Dublin goes under tighter restrictions the figures also show that the percentage of new cases in the capital out of the total national figure continues to fall. Half of the total reported on Thursday were in Dublin but that has fallen to 46% on Friday.

NPHET does not give figures for Laois in its Friday press release. Kildare's new case figure has hit 22 with Cork, Galway, Donegal, Limerick and Louth all in double figures. In total 21 counties recorded new cases.

The statement says Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, September 18, been informed that three people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, September 17, the HPSC has been notified of 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,271* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

116 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow.

The remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

143 are men / 108 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

61 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The county by county breakdown published on Friday is two days behind the figures released today.

It shows the following for Laois and neighbouring counties for Wednesday, September 16:

Laois 428 - up 5

Offaly 678 - up 3

Kildare 2412 up - 17

Carlow 272 - up 1

Kilkenny 434 - up 1

Tipperary 749 - up 1

Dublin 15,124 - up 116

Other notables

Wicklow 842 - up 19

Waterford 294 - up 14

Donegal 629 - up 16

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

It shows that there are now 80 people in hospital with 14 in ICU. More than 81,000 tests have been carried out in the past seven days and over 14,500 in the past 24 hours.