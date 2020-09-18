Severe Covid-19 restrictions for three weeks in Dublin in bid to rein in virus spread

The Government has given the green light to tightening Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin for three weeks in a bid to halt the rising spread of the virus in Ireland's capital.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that the city and county would raised to Level 3 in the new plan to manage the virus.

He said Level 3 would be in place for three weeks from midnight, September 18 to midnight October 9. More below.

Mr Martin warned that without "urgent action" Dublin could return to the worst days of the virus. He said he knows the havoc the virus is causing and the hardship it is causing but said health is the priority.

"My first and most important obligation is to protect you," he said.

He accepted that the new restrictions would make people angry but would also halt the spread of the virus

He added that the forcing restaurants to shut was related to the fact the people contracted the disease outside the home.

He said extra business supports would be available and an additional €5 million would go to arts, tourism and sports sectors.

"We need to act now and decisively," he said.

He said the disease had been contained previously in Laois, Offaly and Kildare and it could be done again.

The measure will restrict work, travel, social life and education in Dublin where the spread of the disease has been rising rapidly since the start of September.

The announcement follows the Government's approval of the recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPEHT) to tighten restrictions in the capital. Mr Martin advised that the measures were based on the best medical advice.