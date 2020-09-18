BREAKING: HSE issues urgent alert in relation to Covid-19 midlands hotel outbreak

The HSE has issued an alert and advice for people in Tullamore after a large number of cases connected with a hotel in the town.

Up to 20 members of the Entertainers Golf Society who stayed at the Bridge House Hotel last week have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are among 40 guests who were in the Bridge House Hotel from September 6 to September 10, according to an email from the HSE to GPs in the Midlands area. The hotel has temporarily closed.

In response to the situation, the HSE is asking people who may have been affected to take certain measures.

The statement from the HSE this evening reads:

If you were in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore from the 6th to the 17th of September, please be highly alert to symptoms of COVID-19.

We are now asking two things of you;

1. If you develop symptoms please contact your GP and explain you are linked to the Hotel so that testing can be arranged.

2. Please reduce the number of people you are in close contact with.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include;

· a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

· a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

· shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

· loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Please continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep a distance of 2 metres from others.

The Department of Public Health HSE and the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore are working closely together for the safety of everyone.