EXPLAINER: Why are restaurants without clusters being closed in Dublin?

Professor Philip Nolan has explained why restaurants and pubs serving food are being closed in Dublin despite no significant clusters linked to those settings.

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

EXPLAINER: Why are restaurants without clusters being closed in Dublin?

EXPLAINER: Why are restaurants without clusters being closed in Dublin?

Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group tracking the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland, Professor Philip Nolan, has explained why restaurants and pubs serving food are being closed in Dublin despite no significant clusters linked to those settings. 

He took to Twitter on Friday: