COVID-19: Laois reaches 429 cases as another 274 cases confirmed this Saturday

Laois has now reached a total of 429 cases of Covid-19, in latest figures confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have been another 274 cases confirmed nationwide this Saturday September 19 across 22 counties, with 12 of the counties not named individually, so Laois could have more new cases.

There are no new deaths from the virus reported today, so the total in Ireland stands at 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths since February.

Of the cases notified today, over half of them are in Dublin which has begun three weeks of Level 3 restrictions.

166 are in Dublin, 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 7 in Kildare, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth, 5 in Limerick and 5 in Meath and the remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.

142 are men / 129 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age.

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

52 cases have been identified as community transmission

The county by county breakdown published this Saturday is two days behind the figures released today.

It shows the following for Laois and neighbouring counties for Thursday night, September 17:

Laois 429 - up 1

Offaly 681 - up 3

Kildare 2434 up - 22

Carlow 272 - no change

Kilkenny 434 - no change

Tipperary 755 - up 6

Dublin 15,239 - up 115

Other notables

Louth 959 - up 10

Galway 0 593 - up 15

Donegal 642 - up 13

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

It shows that there are now 74 people in hospital (down six from the previous day) with 16 in ICU, up by two. 83,390 tests have been carried out in the past seven days with a positive rate of 2.1%.