Portlaoise's Covid-19 infection rate double Laois average new data reveals

The Covid-19 infection in and around Portlaoise is almost double the county rate and well above the national average infection rate, according to the new method of identifying where in Ireland the virus is impacting.

Ireland's Covid-19 hub shows that there were 26 new Covid-19 cases in the Portlaoise local authority electoral area in the first two weeks of September. This represents a rate of nearly 82 per 100,000 population. The national rate is 52.8 per 100,000.

The Portlaoise electoral division has a population of 31,794. While it stretches to Abbeyleix and Ballinakill, most of the people live in Portlaoise which has a population of more than 22,000. It is the smallest division geographically.

The number of new confirmed cases is a lot less in the other two divisions, which have a number of big towns and have a combined population of more than 50,000.

The Graiguecullen Portarlington Division borders Offaly, Kildare, Carlow and Kilkenny. It recorded eight new infections yielding an infection rate of 28.5 per 100,000. The population of this area, which includes many areas of population growth, is 28,096.

Least impacted is the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick area which borders Offaly, Tipperary and Kilkenny. There were less than five cases by the middle of September. The exact number is not given when there are less than five cases for confidentiality reasons. The rate per 100,000 is not given either. It is a big area geographically but the area is the smallest population-wise with 24,807 living there.

A big stretch of the Borris Mountmellick area borders the Birr electoral area in Offaly. It has 23 cases and an infection rate of 90.3 for the first two weeks of September.

The two-week report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to September 14 showed that the rate of infection per 100,000 population in Laois was 43.7. More than 84,000 live in Laois.

The total number of confirmed cases in Laois on September 14 was 420. Latest figures show that at least nine more cases had been identified.

The new electoral system replaces a much more localised system of reporting which had not been updated since early August.