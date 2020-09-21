Laois not in the Covid-19 spotlight of latest daily figures but new weekend cases confirmed

Laois is not listed on the stand out counties in new cases on Monday but more cases emerged in the county at the weekend, according to the latest official figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET does not give figures for Laois in its Monday press release for Sunday which says that 188 cases are spread across 19 counties. Half those identified are in Dublin which has been subject to tighter restrictions since Saturday.

However, the county-by-county figures confirm that four new figures emerged at the weekend bringing to 433 the total confirmed since February.

The statement says Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, September 21, been informed that no more people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, September 20, the HPSC has been notified of 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 33,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

76 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 7 in Waterford

The remaining 23 cases are spread across 12 counties.

The remaining

96 are men / 90 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The spirit of the response to COVID-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this.

“Encourage your family and friends to heed the public health advice. Now more than ever, we need to work collectively. Our individual actions count on a population level.

“Every one of us doing our bit in our daily lives - halving our social contacts, working from home, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering, washing our hands - matters a great deal. These small, positive steps taken together amount to our best and strongest defence against the virus,” he said.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The county by county breakdown published on Friday is two days behind the figures released today.

It shows the following for Laois and neighbouring counties for Saturday, September 19:

Laois 433 - up 4.

Offaly 694 - up 6.

Kildare 2,452 - up 11

Carlow 275 - up 1

Kilkenny 438 - up 1

Tipperary 759 - up 2

Dublin 15,646 - up 241

Other notables

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

It shows that there are now .. people in hospital with .. in ICU. More than ,000 tests have been carried out in the past seven days and over 1,500 in the past 24 hours.