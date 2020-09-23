LATEST - Portlaoise and all Dublin midlands hospitals have patients with Covid-19

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are continuing to treat two patients who have fallen critically ill after contracting Covid-19 while all their colleagues at sister hospitals in Dublin and the midlands have patients with coronavirus.

The latest HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Update shows confirm that the people with coronavirus are being treated in the ICU of the Midland Regional Portlaoise as of 8pm on Tuesday, September 21. There was one suspected cases at the hospital when the report, which was published on Wednesday morning, was filed with the HSE.



The update also shows that the hospital has 13 spare general beds but no available critical care beds which are needed to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients as they can require breathing support through ventilation.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. All are treating confirmed cases.

There are now seven confirmed cases in Tullamore an increase of one on Monday. One patient is in ICU. The Offaly hospital has no suspect cases. However, there continue to be no spare general care beds and just one ICU bed at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The DMHG also includes Naas General. Kildare's hospital now has two confirmed cases and six suspected cases according to the report. Naas had 26 vacant general beds and one spare critical care bed.

The DMHG also includes Tallaght and St James's hospitals in Dublin. Tallaght has six confirmed and 12 suspected cases. There were 10 confirmed and five suspected in St James's. Tallaght has two spare ICU beds while St James's has three. Both hospitals are treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Nationally, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen to 94 - up four on Monday. There were 112 suspected cases on Sunday evening compared with 190 at 8 am that morning.

There were 16 confirmed and six suspected cases in critical care units across Ireland. Of these 12 ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.