Official figures show Covid-19 rate of infection rising again in Laois

An increase in cases has pushed the incidence of Covid-19 up slightly in Laois according to the latest official report on the spread of the virus.

New cases are recorded by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC). It publishes two-week reports each day.

The latest report prepared on September 22 covers the second and third weeks of September. It reveals a small rise in the incidence of the disease in the population from the first two weeks and a big increase from the last two weeks in August.

It shows that there were 38 new cases between September 8 and 21. This is an incidence of nearly 45 per 100,000 population. This is a slight increase on incidence recorded in the report prepared for the first two weeks of them month on September 15 when the rate was 43.7 per 100,000.

Howver, the current rate remains well ahead of what was recorded at the start of September when Laois had a rate of nearly 25 per 100,000. Laois recorded 21 new cases in the last two weeks of August. This compares to 37 from September 1 to 14.

The Covid-19 data hub shows that Laois had 48 new cases up to September 20. There were 79 new cases in August when the county experienced a spike in the disease.

Nevertheless, the current rate in Laois remains well below the national average of 70.7 per 100,000. Laois is also below neighbouring Offaly and Kildare which were also subject to restrictions in August. Measures were eased in Laois and Offaly in the middle of August and removed in Kildare at the end of the month.

However, the Laois rate is well ahead of neighouring Tipperary and Kilkenny and slightly ahead of Carlow. The highest rate for the second two weeks was recorded in Dublin at nearly 137 per 100,000.

Nationally, 3,369 new cases were cofirmed in the second two weeks of September.