LATEST Critically ill patients with Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital

Patients who have fallen critically ill after contracting Covid-19 continue to be treated by frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital, according to the HSE's latest update.

The HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Update confirms that two people remain in the ICU of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise as of 8 pm on Wednesday, September 23. There were no suspected cases at the hospital when the report, which was published on Thursday morning, was filed with the HSE.

The update also shows that while the Laois hospital has 12 spare general beds, it yet again reports having no available critical care beds which are needed to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients or other very sick patients.

The HSE's new winter plan has committed to adding more ICU beds to hospitals.

The operations update also confirms that Portlaoise's sister hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) all continue to treat confirmed cases.

There are now six confirmed cases in Tullamore a decrease of one on Monday. One patient is in ICU. The Offaly hospital has no suspect cases. However, there continue to be no spare general care beds and just one ICU bed at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reported that 20 patients were waiting on trollies for beds on Thursday morning after being diagnosed with illnesses that required hospital care.

The DMHG also includes Naas General. Kildare's hospital continues to have two confirmed cases. Seven patient had suspected Covid-19 according to the report. Naas had 22 vacant general beds and one spare critical care bed.

The DMHG also includes Tallaght and St James's hospitals in Dublin. Tallaght has six confirmed and eight suspected cases. There were 10 confirmed and 11 suspected in St James's. Both have three available ICU beds each. Both hospitals are treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Nationally, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen to 88 - down six on Tuesday Monday. There were 142 suspected cases on Wednesday evening compared with 214 at 8 am that morning.

There were 17 confirmed and six suspected cases in critical care units across Ireland. Of these 9 ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.

