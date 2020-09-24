Laois Covid-19 September numbers better than August so far

Laois is fairing better in September than August in terms of the number of new Covid-19 cases confirmed, according to official figures.

The Covid-19 Data hub shows that with three weeks of September elapsed, Laois has had 50 new cases of the virus confirmed after testing. It brings 435 the official number of cases in the county since February.

Infections spiked in Laois in the second week of September at 24 in seven days. A continuation of this rate of spread would have seen the county reaching the August total when restrictions were imposed. However, confirmed cases halved in the third week.

The figures contrasts with August when there were 50 new cases in the first two weeks of the month. A further 12 cases were confirmed in the third week of August.

Following a spike in cases, restrictions were imposed on Laois Offaly and Kildare on August 7. They were lifted in Laois and Offaly on August 21 and ten days later in Kildare. Kildare and Offaly are of concern to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

While the total of new cases for Laois in September ranks below Kildare and Offaly it is neighbouring Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow.

By September 21, Offaly has had 72 new cases while Kildare has had 223 cases. In Carlow 28 new cases have emerged while 40 have been confirmed in Kilkenny and 44 notified in Tipperary.