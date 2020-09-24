Government imposes tighter Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions to second county

The Government has tightened Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal less than a week after Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions were imposed on Dublin

Ministers have agreed to impose further the restrictions from midnight tonight, Thursday, September 24.

As with Dublin, the measures will be in place for three weeks.

National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) made the recommendation after its meeting today.

A total of 42 new cases were confirmed by NPHET in Donegal on Thursday. That made up more than 12% of the national daily total of 324 new cases.

Donegal recorded 195 new cases in the two weeks to September 22.

Louth, Wicklow, Kildare and Waterford also have high rates of incidence of Covid-19 per 100,000 population and face the possibility of being moved to Level 3.