Covid-19 claimed Laois lives in August and September according to official figures

At least two people in Laois have died in August and September after contracting Covid-19 according to the latest official figures which reveal that 40% of the counties total number of infections have occurred in the past two months.

The Central Statistics Office has today published its latest Covid-19 Insight Bulletin on Deaths and Cases. The CSO bulletin provides information on the people who have died from Covid-19 or have been diagnosed with the virus.

It shows that deaths were recorded in Laois in the week of September 11 to 18 and in the week to August 14 to 21. No other deaths are recorded in Laois by the CSO in the period covered by its report which covers 13 weeks since June 19.

The CSO does not identify how many people who died in a weekly report unless there were more than five deaths. If there were no deaths in a week zero is reported. However, if there have been less than five deaths. The statistics body uses two dots to confirm that people died. This method is used to for confidentiality reasons to avoid identifying the deceased due to the small numbers.

The CSO report says Laois has had 19 deaths since February. The average age of those who died in Laois is 82 while the median age of people who have contracted the virus is 45.

As for the spread disease, similar to what has happened in Donegal, Laois suffered a dramatic deterioration in July and August and the curve has not been flattened since. The CSO figures show that the curve was flat in Laois up to mid-July. Laois had virtually no new cases from mid-June to mid-July. However, since then Laois has had 163 cases.

But the situation deteriorated dramatically in the space of a week. from Of the total since June, a substantial 76 were confirmed in just in the last week of August and the first week of July. Laois was placed under restrictions as a result. Of the 163, some 129 were related to outbreaks.

While infections declined, Laois has had confirmed cases in double figures in all but one week since late July. The total number of cases since July represents nearly 40% of the 429 confirmed cases in the county since February.

The report confirms that the only deaths reported in Offaly since June occurred in the week to September 11. Kildare has had no deaths since the middle of August while Kilkenny has had no deaths since early July similar to Carlow. Neighbouring Tipperary has not had a death since the middle of June.

Dublin went for nearly half of the weeks with no deaths while Donegal has had no deaths since June 19. Counties that had no deaths since in the weeks covered were: Westmeath, Waterford, Sligo, Mayo, Longford, Cork and Kerry.

The CSO says the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 from mid-June to mid-September was 1,546, with a further 246 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

More from the CSO bulletin here