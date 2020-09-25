Latest: Portlaoise hospital continues to treat acutely ill Covid-19 patients

Nurses and doctors continue to treat two critically ill patients who have contracting Covid-19 Portlaoise hospital which is now one of just three hospitals in Ireland that has no vacant ICU beds to care for any acutely ill patient, according to the HSE's latest update.

The HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Update confirms that two people remain in the ICU of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise as of 8 pm on Thursday, September 24. There were no suspected cases at the hospital when the report, which was published on Friday, was filed with the HSE.

The update also shows that while the Laois hospital has been an improvement in capacity at the hospital with 17 spare general beds, however, it yet again reports having no available critical care beds which are needed to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients or other very sick patients. The Mater Hospital in Dublin and Wexford General are the other two hospitals with no space.

The HSE's new winter plan has committed to adding more ICU beds to hospitals.

The operations update also confirms that Portlaoise's sister hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) all continue to treat confirmed cases.

There continue to be six confirmed cases in Tullamore but two patients are in ICU an increase of one on the previous day. The Offaly hospital had no suspect cases. There was one spare general care bed and one ICU bed at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore when the report was filed.

The DMHG also includes Naas General. Kildare's hospital continues to have two confirmed cases. Six patients had suspected Covid-19 according to the report. Naas had 15 vacant general beds and one spare critical care bed.

The DMHG also includes Tallaght and St James's hospitals in Dublin. Tallaght has nine confirmed and six suspected cases. There were 12 confirmed and 14 suspected in St James's. Both have two available ICU beds each. Both hospitals are treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Nationally, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen to 102. There were 114 suspected cases on Thursday evening compared with 161 at 8 am that morning.

There were 16 confirmed and 7 suspected cases in critical care units across Ireland. Of these 14 ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.