LATEST: Covid-19 update for Laois and neighbouring counties as another 326 cases confirmed

Laois has no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the latest report given this Friday, September 25 as Donegal and Dublin enter the weekend under near lockdown.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, but there are 326 new cases, with 22 of them in Donegal and almost half of them in Dublin.

There has been a total of 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 23 September, the HPSC has been notified of 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,315* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 162 are men / 152 are women

· 69% are under 45 years of age

· 33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 49 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Kerry, 8 in Louth, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Tipperary and 5 in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in 8 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”

The county by county breakdown is revealed two days after the daily figures are published. The increases for Laois and neighbouring counties for Tuesday, September 22 was as folows:

Laois 436 - no change.

Offaly 704 - up 4.

Kildare 2,518 - up 12.

Carlow 279 - up 1.

Kilkenny 446 - up 2.

Tipperary 763 - up 1.

Dublin 16,142 - up 162.

