Laois not in NPHET's Covid-19 spotlight but new cases jumps dramatically around Ireland

Laois is not in the National Public Health Emergency Team's (NPHET) spotlight for new cases of Covid-19 this Sunday after a spike of cases was confirmed on Saturday but there has been a big jump in the national total of new cases.

While no new deaths have been recorded, the total number of cases has risen dramatically by more than 400.

As of midnight Saturday 26 September, the HPSC has been notified of 430 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The figure is detailed in the daily statement issued on Sunday, September 27 the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been informed that no more people with COVID-19 have died.

There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today half were in Dublin but Cork has emerged as a new hot spot.

- 212 cases are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway,16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, 9 in Cavan, 8 in Roscommon, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Limerick, 5 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

Six new cases were reported by NPHET on Saturday after a stable week in the county. The rate in Laois had dropped to 35 per 100,000 in the two weeks to Friday, September 25. This rate does not include the six new cases.

Two critically ill patients with Covid-19 continue to be treated a the ICU of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Other details:

· 222 are men / 208 are women

· 72% are under 45 years of age

· 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged every household to plan to meet less people week.

“As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly,” he said.

The county by county breakdown is revealed two days after the daily figures are published. The figures Laois and neighbouring counties for Friday, September 25 is as follows:

Laois 442 - up six.

Offaly 710 - up six.

Kildare 2,537 - up 8.

Carlow 281 - no change.

Kilkenny 445 - up six.

Tipperary 769 - no change.

Dublin 16,294 - up 104.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.