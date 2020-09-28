LATEST: 390 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland reported this Monday

Another 390 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this Monday, September 28.

The total number of cases for the country now stands at 35,377.

There were no further deaths reported, leaving the total at 1,802 of people dying with Covid-19.

The county by county breakdown is revealed two days after the daily figures are published. The figures Laois and neighbouring counties for Saturday, September 26 is as follows:

Laois 442 - no change.

Offaly 712 - up 2.

Kildare 2,541 - up 4.

Carlow 281 - no change.

Kilkenny 454 - up 9.

Tipperary 774 - no 5.

Dublin 16,608 - up 314.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.